  • Magazine Details
  • In this issue

Magazine Description

Publisher:STAT Media Group

Category:News

Language:English

Frequency:Bi-Monthly

Magazine Description: Logistics Update Africa (LUA) is a bi-monthly magazine dedicated to logistics and transport industry of Africa. The magazine is rich in features highlighting Africa’s enormous potential. The various sectors carried are Road, Air, Rail and Shipping. LUA is Africa’s only logistics publication and caters to readers from all over the world.

In this issue

RECENT STORIES FROM LOGISTICS UPDATE AFRICA

Mauritius - A Future Hub For East & South Africa

Air Mauritius turned 50 in 2017, and is going strong in the troubled African aviation sector. As 2019 records a memorable year for the flag carrier of Mauritius, from adding new fleet to hosting the 51st AFRAA AGA, the airline is in a bid to position the country as a hub for Asia- Africa trade, Shalini Nair reports.

4 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

History Is Playing It Differently For Africa

Drones are the future of African e-commerce, but not in the near future. E-commerce players want necessary regulations and economically viable technology ready, Libin Chacko Kurian reports.

5 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

Spring In The Step For Africa's E-Logistics Startups

A steady flow of big-ticket investments is ensuring the wave of digitisation in Africa is more than a passing one. Logistics startups riding high on the back of technological support are building solutions to identify and bridge gaps in the supply chain. The challenges for these startups go beyond mere lack of infrastructure, and the inflow of capital is making sure their eyes are on the goal of making logistics accessible, Blessy Chettiar reports.

7 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

Fedex Picks Or Tambo Airport For Its Maiden Cargo Flight In Africa

Setting its goal to boost air cargo volumes, OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg has welcomed FedEx to operate its dedicated cargo flight B777 weekly.

1 min read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

Closer Collaboration Better Infrastructure Smarter Technology - A Must For A Sustainable Future

Sustainability and need for collaboration dominated the narrative of the latest editions of the Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa conferences in Nairobi, Kenya. Speakers and attendees deliberated on importance of infrastructure development, exploring new markets, and looking beyond the traditional avenues.

7 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

African Air Cargo Market Bucks Global Trend

Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China has taken a toll on global air cargo growth, but the only sector that has seen a silver lining during these troubled times is the perishable or special cargo space. It is no surprise then that the African air cargo market, which accounts for a majority of perishables exports, has been bucking the trend. The continent is also on the cusp of a digital transformation and is making major strides in infrastructural growth and liberalisation, which is set to take the African air freight sector to greater heights, Surya Kannoth reports.

4 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
November-December 2019

Top Global Megatrends Driving Sustainable Logistics

The logistics industry world over is going through rapid transformation that we have seen never before. Crystal Lassiter writes on top five global megatrends driving sustainable logistics.

3 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
September - October 2019

Time Is Ripe For APIs In Logistics Supply Chain

Adopting technologies like APIs has become crucial for supply chain management stakeholders to be able to offer quick quotes, compare rates, make bookings, track and deliver value to their customers, Blessy Chettiar reports.

4 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
September - October 2019

The Future Looks Bright, Exciting, Digital And Sustainable

Our world is constantly undergoing change. Take a look around – technology is transforming the way we live, do business, transact and interact. Just like any other industry, the logistics space is also facing a new era of unprecedented change as digitalisation and customer expectations evolve simultaneously. From connected warehouses to autonomous last-mile delivery services, new technologies are enabling efficiency optimisations and new operating models. And while the push towards digitalisation continues, what remains equally critical is the need to remain sustainable. By understanding how sustainability in logistics measures impact production and benefit companies, shippers and logistics players can work towards a better, sustainable tomorrow.

5 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
September - October 2019

Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into The Supply Chain Who And How?

Zuzanna Kosowska-Stamirowska writes how data acquisition and algorithm design need to be defined - or redefined - for the existing market players to make the AI revolution work.

5 mins read
Logistics Update Africa
September - October 2019
