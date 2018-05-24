right-arrowHome
November - December 2024

In this issue

We have dedicated the Nov Dec 2024 issue of LUA to Africa’s logistics struggle to export perishables, the container trade through the continent and humanitarian movements of goods.

The Cover Story by Libin Chacko Kurian in particular is about the uphill battle faced by Kenyan flower producers and exporters due to limited air cargo capacity and disrupted sea freight routes.

We have a Special Report by Jyothi Shankaran on Humanitarian logistics and how it continues to be a challenge. The role of logistics players keeps increasing with every passing year.

You can also read Lee I’Ons, GCC+ Cluster Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel, sharing insights on the company’s vision for the GCC region in an exclusive interview with Rajarshi Chatterjee.

Last but not least, Parijat Sourabh have written an Industry Report on Africa’s container shipping and how it becoming an integral part of global trade.

Logistics Update Africa Magazine Description:

PublisherSTAT Media Group

CategoryNews

LanguageEnglish

FrequencyBi-Monthly

Logistics Update Africa (LUA) is a bi-monthly magazine dedicated to logistics and transport industry of Africa. The magazine is rich in features highlighting Africa’s enormous potential. The various sectors carried are Road, Air, Rail and Shipping. LUA is Africa’s only logistics publication and caters to readers from all over the world.

