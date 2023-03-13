right-arrowHome
In this issue

The September-October 2024 issue spotlights various aspects of Africa's logistics landscape, from cold-chain packaging innovations to infrastructure development. The cover story by Rajarshi Chatterjee underscores the role of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure challenges and boosting Africa’s self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical logistics.

The feature story by Parijat Sourabh highights Africa's cold chain market is projected to reach $14.85 billion by 2029, with innovative packaging solutions tackling logistical challenges.

Libin Chacko Kuria’s country report focuses on Rwanda, which, despite being landlocked, is emerging as a logistics gateway for central and eastern Africa through investments in airports, dry ports, and cold-chain infrastructure, though challenges remain.

Nehal Gautam’s industry report explores Africa’s complex but promising path to eco-friendly logistics, highlighting its potential for a sustainable, efficient, and inclusive sector.

Publisher: STAT Media Group

Category: News

Language: English

Frequency: Bi-Monthly

Logistics Update Africa (LUA) is a bi-monthly magazine dedicated to logistics and transport industry of Africa. The magazine is rich in features highlighting Africa’s enormous potential. The various sectors carried are Road, Air, Rail and Shipping. LUA is Africa’s only logistics publication and caters to readers from all over the world.

